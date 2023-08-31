You can now earn money from all the random photos on your phone

The average person has around 2,000 photos stored on their phones – and now you can make money from them.

Viewcoin is a free app that rewards people for their everyday content, which can be anything from drunken selfies, dog pics to homemade food porn and travel snaps.

That's right, you can be rewarded for doing the bare minimum.

"Redeem your Viewcoins for rewards, such as discounts and products," the website explains. "With Viewcoins, you can unlock exclusive discounts and rewards, allowing you to save money and purchase products from a variety of different awesome brands. Use your Viewcoins to unlock rewards and save money on your purchases."

The app, which was introduced by the same company behind the social media platform Viewbug, works by counting up all of your snaps and rewarding you accordingly, The Inventoryreports.

Each image is said to be worth one coin and can be used on a variety of gifts and discounts including from the likes of Panera, Miss Sixty the NBA Store, and Paramount+.

Viewcoin also states that your camera roll will remain completely private.

"We only keep a counter of your media in your camera roll, no peaking, no sharing.. everything is private," they wrote in a tweet on their official X/Twitter account.

The app does not appear to be available in the UK just yet, but given its community made up of 4,000,000 users, we wouldn't be surprised if there is a wider rollout in the future.

Indy100 contacted Viewcoin to comment on this story.

