Elon Musk says it would be 'pointless' to assassinate Kamala Harris

Elon Musk isn’t apologising for his ‘joke’ about assassinating Kamala Harris – in fact, he’s said that he believes it would be “pointless” to attempt to do so, as another “puppet” would fill her place.

Back in September, Musk received widespread condemnation over a tweet in which he claimed “no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala” following the news that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had survived a second assassination attempt in just two months.

Musk replied to a tweet asking: “Why they want [sic] to kill Donald Trump?” with the comment that “no one is even trying” to assassinate the current US president and vice president.

Following the criticism over the hastily deleted post, Musk commented: “Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on X.”

Now, as Rolling Stone reports, Musk has spoken about the controversial post in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Speaking to Carlson, he said: “I made a joke that no one’s even trying to kill Kamala because it’s pointless. What do you achieve? Nothing. They’ll just put in another puppet.”

“It’s deeply true,” Carlson replied.

Musk’s post about Harris wasn’t the only ill-conceived ‘joke’ the Twitter/X CEO made last month, after he issued a truly bizarre response to Taylor Swift after she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming US election.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings