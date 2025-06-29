From salon chair to sofa: The beauty boom happening in your living room

Imagine this: It’s a busy Wednesday evening. You’ve just finished work, and instead of rushing to a salon, you’re settling into your own sofa with a cup of tea. Moments later, a friendly therapist arrives at your door, ready to give you a blow-dry or massage — no travel, no waiting rooms, just self-care on your terms.

Just as we’ve grown used to ordering groceries and meals on demand, beauty treatments are quietly moving in the same direction — from the salon into our living rooms. Whether it’s through viral TikTok tutorials or booking a mobile therapist with a few taps on an app, the traditional salon experience is evolving — and for many, this shift feels less like a compromise and more like a lifestyle upgrade.

Salons used to be the default for everything from blow-dries to facials. But now, convenience and trust are making at-home treatments an appealing alternative. Venetia Archer, founder and CEO of the at-home luxury beauty and wellness concierge app Ruuby, says the trend "was already in motion pre-pandemic, but 2021 marked a turning point in terms of scale."

She explains, “The pandemic didn’t create the desire for convenience – it crystallised it. What began as a necessity has become a preference, and now, an expectation. At-home services are no longer seen as a compromise; they’re viewed as an upgrade.”

What’s driving this change isn’t just convenience, but a deeper shift in how we view beauty and self-care. In a world that’s constantly on the go, carving out time for ourselves has become a radical act of kindness — a way to reclaim control amid the chaos. Venetia captures this perfectly: “It feels like beauty has finally caught up with the rest of life.”

At-home treatments don’t just save time; they create a sanctuary in our own spaces, blending luxury with intimacy.

“Time and trust. Our clients range from CEOs to new mums, and for many of them, carving out two hours for a salon appointment simply doesn’t work,” Venetia explains. “At-home beauty allows them to reclaim time without compromising on quality. But it goes deeper than logistics. There’s something innately luxurious about being treated in your own space, by a therapist you trust, on your own terms.”

Treatments once considered too specialist or salon-exclusive are now thriving in the at-home space.

BIAB manicures, for example, have grown by 64 per cent, while IV drips continue to rise in popularity. Massage has also expanded dramatically, with over 200 different modalities now offered.

But hair remains the most in-demand service. Last June alone, a blow-dry was delivered every 30 minutes across the network.

While salons will always have their place — especially for immersive or multi-stage treatments — the future of beauty, Venetia says, is about choice.

“We don’t believe it’s about choosing one over the other — it’s about optionality. The future of beauty is hybrid, with a premium placed on flexibility," she shares.

For time-sensitive, repeat appointments — think blow-dries, massages, waxing, spray tans and nails — at-home beauty is quickly becoming the go-to.

In a world that never slows down, this new hybrid approach lets us reclaim self-care on our own terms — turning what once felt like a luxury into an effortless part of everyday life.

