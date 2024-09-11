Elon Musk makes creepy jokes about Taylor Swift as she endorses Kamala Harris

Elon Musk has issued a bizarre response to Taylor Swift after she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming US election.

On Tuesday (10 September), Swift turned to Instagram to announce to her 283 million followers she would be casting her vote for Harris and Tim Walz in November.

"I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she wrote in the lengthy statement.



She signed off the note with: "With love and hope / Taylor Swift / Childless Cat Lady". The star also featured an image of herself hugging a cat.

The cat comment was in reference to the JD Vance's 2021 remarks to Tucker Carlson, where he described America as being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

While Swift fans and Harris supporters celebrated her endorsement, it ruffled the feathers of some right-wingers.

One person who was particularly perplexed by the news was none other than, Elon Musk.

Musk, 53, turned to X/Twitter with a creepy clap back stating: "Fine Taylor ... you win ... I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

Before long, people flooded the tweet about the "gross" comment.

"Buddy if you wanna learn how to talk to women, I'm available. But I'll write the contract, not your lawyers. Apparently they have no idea how bad it is," one person wrote.

One said: "Elon responding to tonight by telling Taylor Swift he’ll impregnate her is peak weirdo and creeper behavior."

Another added: "Gross piece of s*** that runs this website."

A third quipped: "Pretty sure Taylor Swift wouldn't touch Elon Musk with a ten foot pole."

Meanwhile, another wrote: "No one has ever been as divorced as Elon Musk offering to impregnate Taylor Swift. F***ing weirdo."

"How very creepy and inappropriate," one more said.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.