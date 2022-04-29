Ever since Elon Musk announced this week that he had bought out Twitter for the jaw-dropping amount of $44 billion, many social media users have been calling on the world's richest man to throw his money behind other issues.

You might recall when he had tweeted that he would be dedicated a chunk of his wealth towards world hunger, which actually never happened despite the UN drafting a plan per his request.

This larger world issue is just one of the many ways how Musk could have spent his wealth instead of buying out the social media platform.

In more trivial matters, it has become a sort of running internet joke of the many different things Musk could have bought for the same price.

One person has since asked him to buy McDonald's so he can fix the (what seems like constantly broken) ice cream machines.



"Listen, I can’t do miracles ok," Musk said of the above request.



Now people have thrown their support of another issue Musk could address: Davina's $75 million dollars listing from Selling Sunset.

If you're not sure what this means, we recommend you watch Selling Sunset ASAP.

The reality TV show follows the—mostly female—agents from the Oppenheim Group. The real estate agents in the show which include Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith and more all bring to the table drama, fashion, and gorgeous listings.



Over the course of two seasons of the Netflix show, viewers watched as agent Davina Potratz desperately tried, and failed, to find a buyer for a $75 million LA home owned by Adnan Sen.



Davina herself admitted the home is "overpriced", which is reason enough why the house remains unsold to this day.

"Elon Musk should just buy that $75 million dollar listing from Davina and set her free #SellingSunset," wrote one fan.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.