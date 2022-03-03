Elon Musk's mom took to Twitter to slam Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in response to her son paying his taxes.

The Tesla CEO's mother, Maye Musk's tweet came after CleanTechnica tweeted an article titled, "Elon Musk’s Taxes Were Just About Enough To Cover GM’s Bailout."

The article was based on a recent report from Reuters which shared that the US government lost " lost $11.2 billion on its bailout of General Motors Co GM.N, more than the $10.3 billion the Treasury Department estimated when it sold its remaining GM shares in December."

The article which Maye responded to explained that in 2021, Elon Musk paid over $11 billion in taxes due to selling Tesla shares.

"You’re welcome @SenSanders @SenWarrenQuote," Maye Musk tweeted.

In response to her tweet, people had mixed reactions.

"I really like Elon, but it’s a hot take to say that the gov should be ‘thanking’ him for paying taxes, no matter how large. He provides a ton of value, but nobody gets a thank you. For anyone in the know, low rates (fed policy) pushed tons of cash to Elon," wrote one person in response.

"So you agree, we should stop giving tax breaks to corporations and billionaires," wrote another person.

Someone else tweeted: "Elon's mom is a savage," with another person chiming in to write "That’s a major burn right there."

Musk has previously slammed Elizabeth Warren after she advocated for the billionaire to pay more taxes.

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” she tweeted shortly after Musk was named TIME's Person of the Year.

