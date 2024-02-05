Elon Musk appears to be blaming TikTok for migrants entering the US

Elon Musk has appeared to comment on migration into the US, sharing a news report on people crossing the border into California after seeing videos on TikTok.

The Tesla CEO shared a report from 60 Minutes on Twitter/X, which showed people entering California through a gap in the border into California.

The report highlights how Chinese migrants are the fastest-growing group of people trying to get into the US from Mexico. US Customs and Border Protection reported that 37,000 Chinese citizens were apprehended as they illegally crossed the border in 2023.

The people crossing the border in the report said they knew about the hole in the border they were accessing the country through via TikTok. Once through the border, the people then surrendered to US Border Patrol.

Musk reposted the clip without comment, with the clip itself having racked up more than 14 million views.

He also made a bizarre claim about president Joe Biden allowing illegal migrants to come into the country.

“Biden’s strategy is very simple: 1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state,” Musk wrote on X.

Musk, who has been accused of spreading conspiracy theories on X since taking over the platform, previously spoke about migration while paying a visit to the US-Mexico border and tried to livestream the experience on X.

Musk said at the time that he was concerned about stories of violent criminals finding their way into the country among those fleeing poverty and conflict.

“We are in this absurd situation where the vast majority of people are not in fact asylum seekers - you can actually read on Google in any language you want what are the magic words you need to say,” claimed Musk.

“And then you are automatically in the asylum, sort of, queue. Which takes several years before you actually see anyone. And then even if you do see one, even if you are denied, you are not deported.”

He added that he is “very much in favor of expanded legal immigration.”

“I think anyone who is hard-working and honest and will be a net addition to the economy - I think we should let them in,” he said. “But I mean what we are seeing are, in some cases, some pretty extreme individuals coming through. Obviously not suggesting everyone is like this."

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel