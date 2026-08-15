Luigi Mangione admits killing healthcare CEO Brian Thompson - what happens now?

Luigi Mangione has pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges in relation to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“I shot Mr. Thompson and he died,” the 28-year-old told a federal judge on Friday. “I understood that my actions would place him in fear of death or bodily injury. I knew what I was doing was illegal.”

He said he made the decision "after years of negotiating severe pain in my back" and contacted UnitedHealthcare where he pretended to be an investor in order to find out Thompson's location, and noted, "Unlike my previous interactions with insurers, I received an immediate response within an hour."

Luigi Mangione (C) attends a pre-trial appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court on August 11, 2026 in New York City. Mangione is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and faces state and federal murder charges. Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images

Mangione went on to manufacture a gun using a 3D printer which he went on to use to shoot Thompson in a Manhattan street in December 2024.

Back in January, a federal judge dropped two of the four charges against Mangione - murder through use of a firearm and a firearms offense - resulting in his case no longer eligible for the death penalty.

What has Brian Thompson's family said?

Paulette Thompson (3L), wife of Brian Thompson, and family members of Thompson depart federal court after Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, in New York, on August 14, 2026. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images

In response to Mangione’s guilty plea, the Thomspon family said in a statement that it “marks an important step toward justice for Brian and for our family.”

“While nothing will ease the pain of losing him, we are grateful that the federal justice system has held the person responsible for this heinous act accountable,” they added. “Now we look to the court to ensure the sentencing reflects the severity of this crime.”

What has UnitedHeathcare said?

“Brian Thompson’s life was cut short by an act of violence that devastated everyone who knew and loved him,” UnitedHealth Group said in a statement.

“We are grateful to law enforcement for bringing Brian’s murderer to justice, and our thoughts remain with Brian’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

What has Mangione's lawyers said?

(L-R) Jacob Kaplan, Marc Agnifilo, and Karen Friedman Agnifilo depart federal court after Mangione pleaded guilty to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, in New York, on August 14, 2026. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images

In a statement outside federal court on Friday, Mangione's attorney, Karen Agnifilo, said her client “has accepted full responsibility for the death of Brian Thompson."

“As Luigi explained in court today, he endured years of severe, debilitating pain following a broken back, while struggling to navigate our healthcare and health insurance systems,” she added.

“Like the thousands of people who have reached out since this tragedy to share their own experiences, he believed that the system had failed him and destroyed his life.”

What happens now?

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled by Judge Garnett for December 18, and the maximum sentence Mangione could be facing for each of the two stalking charges is life in prison.

But these aren't the only charges Mangione is facing as he is scheduled to go to trial in New York state criminal court on September 8.

There, he has pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The charges carry a possibility of life in prison.

However, Mangione lawyers filed a motion in state court following Friday’s hearing to attempt to have the state trial thrown out by arguing he cannot be tried for the same crime twice - otherwise known as double jeopardy.

“He’s been treated differently from every other defendant charged with this offense in New York,” Agnifilo told reporters.

“Today’s guilty plea triggers [double jeopardy] statue and we just filed our motion in state court explaining why the state charges must be dismissed under the state’s double jeopardy protections,” she said.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.