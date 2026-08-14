Joe Rogan hits out at Donald Trump over huge crypto earnings: ‘This is nuts’

Joe Rogan has hit out at Donald Trump and his administration over the president’s huge cryptocurrency earnings, with the podcaster calling it “nuts”.

It’s been revealed that President Trump generated nearly $1.2 billion from his cryptocurrency businesses last year.

Trump disclosed over $500 million in earnings from World Liberty Financial crypto venture, including “governance tokens,” according to an Office of Government Ethics filing, while another firm, CIC Digital LLC, brought in more than $600 million from sales of Trump-branded “meme” coins featuring his image.

Both the tokens and the coins have plunged in value since the sales. Forbes estimates Trump's net worth at $6 billion, up from $2.3 billion in 2024.

Rogan, who recently appeared at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, spoke out on his podcast about the earnings.

“This government has done some s*** that no government has ever done before and one of them is the crypto stuff. The crypto stuff is nuts. Trump has made billions in crypto.

“Then you got his sons and his sons are involved in these weird business deals and there’s a lot of money flowing around that you could dig in...”

The news comes after Trump has been criticised for using the fights at UFC Freedom 250 to promote his cryptocurrency .

Live coverage of the event on Paramount+ revealed that fighters would be paid a $250,000 performance fee in USD1 – a cryptocurrency issued by the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial – and California governor Gavin Newsom was among those who called out Trump’s self-promotion through Freedom 250 at the time.

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