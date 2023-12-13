England’s earliest car wash and upturned boat church listed by Historic England

England’s earliest known ‘modern day car wash’, a Second World War radar station and a railway pub that was a prototype for an early railway station are among the buildings that have been added to the National Heritage List for England in 2023.

Some 227 historic places have been added to the list this year, including 16 quirky buildings such as a church in Lancashire designed in the form of an upturned boat and a rare purpose-built arts and crafts clubhouse at a golf club in Buckinghamshire.

Barkway Carriage Wash in Royston, Hertfordshire, dates to 1600 and is believed to be England’s earliest known ‘modern day car wash’ – one of only four such structures known.

Barkway Carriage Wash in Hertfordshire (Historic England)

Barkway was an important stop-over on the journey from London to Cambridge and the north of England during the heyday of the coaching era, and the carriage wash cleaned the wheels and name plates of coaches and also soaked the wheels to help prevent the wood from shrinking from the metal rims.

The Carriage Wash was known to have been used into the 20th century until carriages were replaced with motor cars. It is reported that residents remember it being used for filling steam tractors well into the 20th century.

The Railway Tavern, formerly the Stockton and Darlington Railway Inn in Northgate, Darlington, also features on the list and is one of three railway pubs built by Stockton & Darlington Railway (S&DR) to serve the needs of its customers.

The Railway Tavern (Historic England)

Constructed in 1826 as a proto-railway station, it was built next to one of the S&DR’s coal depots at the end of a short branch line, so was some 350m from the main line and did not develop into a fully functioning railway station.

It was the most successful as a pub and is the only one of the three still operating as one.

The list also features Chain Home Low Radar Station in Craster, Northumberland, which was built in 1941 during the Second World War and was designed to detect and monitor the movement of German shipping, anticipating a potential invasion of Britain.

Craster Chain Home Low Radar Station (Historic England)

It still remains intact, with two principal buildings and original room fittings, including a generator bed, cable ducts and evidence of power transmission.

The Church of St Nicholas in Fleetwood, Lancashire, is Grade II-listed and reflects the area’s maritime connections with its striking upturned boat design.

Built between 1960 and 1962, its bold sculptural design in the form of an upturned boat is dominated by sheer tower walls and tall copper-clad roofs with unusual triangular dormer windows representing sails.

Church of St Nicholas (Historic England)

The Clubhouse at Beaconsfield Golf Club in Buckinghamshire also makes the list, as a rare and largely intact example of a purpose-built arts and crafts clubhouse from the first great period of golf course expansion in England between 1890 and 1914.

Built between 1913 and 1914, the clubhouse has an elaborately decorated hall on the first floor.

Honorary members include Luke Donald, former world number one and winning European 2023 and current Ryder Cup captain.

Beaconsfield Golf Club (Historic England)

Historic England has also launched the Missing Pieces project, to uncover hidden histories and highlight overlooked stories by seeking out anecdotes about protected and historic places.

Members of the public have been asked to submit memories and stories through photos, drawings, audio, film, or text to add to the picture of what makes these places special.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “A range of remarkable historic buildings and sites are added to the list each year and 2023 is no exception.

“We’ve examined and protected some amazing sites this year, which together give us a window into our rich and varied historic environment. The festive period is a great time to find out more about the historic places all around us.

“I encourage everyone to explore the heritage on our doorsteps and to add what they discover to our Missing Pieces Project for everyone to see and enjoy.”

Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay added: “The striking range of places listed this year are a vivid demonstration of the richness and variety of our national heritage.

“The great work done by Historic England will ensure that they are protected for future generations to enjoy – and to learn about the fascinating people and stories connected with them.”