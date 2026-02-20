Eric Dane dies aged 53: Stars pay tribute to Grey’s Anatomy actor

Tributes have poured in for Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane, who has sadly died aged 53 following his battle with ALS.

Dane was best known for portraying the charming plastic surgeon Mark 'McSteamy' Sloan, and also gained recognition for his roles as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria and Tom Chandler in The Last Ship.

A statement from his representatives confirmed Dane's death, saying he "spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world".

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," they continued. "He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time".

Tributes soon flooded timelines for the late star, with the official HBO Max sharing a joint statement with Euphoria.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Eric Dane’s passing. He was incredibly talented and HBO was fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of Euphoria. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time," they wrote.

Grey’s Anatomy co-star Kevin McKidd turned to his Instagram Story, writing: "Rest in Peace Buddy."

Actress Nina Dobrev, who starred in Redeeming Love alongside Dane, also shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story.

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Eric. He was warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did," she wrote. "He led with kindness and made everyone on our set feel seen. ALS is a cruel and unforgiving disease. May his memory inspire more research, awareness, and progress toward a cure. He will be deeply missed. Sending love and heartfelt condolences to his family".

Ashton Kutcher also penned a message, writing on X/Twitter: "Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS."

ABC shared a joint statement with 20th Television, writing: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Eric Dane. His remarkable talent and unforgettable presence on Grey’s Anatomy left a lasting impact on audiences around the world, and his courage and grace during his battle with ALS inspired so many.

"Our hearts are with his family, friends, and colleagues, as well as the many fans whose lives were touched by his work".

Rest in peace, Eric Dane, 1972-2026

