This viral Jellycat trend could land you a £2.5k fine, experts warn

Jellycats have surged in popularity among Gen Z and millennials, thanks to TikTok influencers showcasing their new soft toys online. With Christmas around the corner, the demand for the plushes is growing ever more with a staggering 155 per cent rise in searches for 'Jellycat Christmas gift'.

One Jellycat design is being particularly sought after: The cherry.

In the past month alone, there has been a 194 per cent increase in demand for the fruity soft toy, and social media has crowned the Jellycat cherry an essential car decoration. The trend has become so popular that videos using the Jellycat cherry as a hanging car decoration have racked up over 38.4 million posts on TikTok.

However, driving experts at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts have advised against following the trend, revealing the unknown dangers.

In one viral TikTok clip that's racked up over a million views, users Elle and Michael penned, "This is your sign to put the Jellycat cherries in your car."

While it makes a cutesy addition, driving experts urged people to not take inspiration.

@elleandmichael This is your sign to put jellycat cherries in your car 🍒🎀☁️✨ #jellycat #jellycats #cherry #journeyto10k #journeyto10kfollowers #smallinfluencer #girlssupportgirls #girlythings #girlhood #justagirl #imjustagirl #foryou #fyp

In the UK, drivers can be fined up to £2,500 and have up to three penalty points on their licence for driving with an obstructed view.

Driving with the Jellycat cherry on your vehicle's mirror or inside your car can obstruct the view and reduce visibility, resulting in high fines and penalties.

"It’s common for many drivers to feel inspired by viral trends. However, it is paramount that drivers prioritise their safety and visibility on the road rather than fashion and social media trends," Keith Hawes, Director at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, said.

"With Jellycats trending as a popular Christmas gift this year, drivers are advised to keep cuddly toys out of their cars to ensure road safety. Drivers who obstruct their view when driving not only increase their risk of accidents on the road but also put themselves liable to high fines and penalties."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.