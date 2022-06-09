Actor Ezra Miller is in the headlines again after facing accusations of “child grooming” by the parents of an 18-year-old.

The 29-year-old actor has had paperwork filed against him by the parents of an 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes, who are requesting an order of protection against the actor.

The legal documents reportedly read: “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

According to the parents, a 23-year-old Miller met Tokata in 2016 when they were 12-years-old at The Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota.

The pair struck up a friendship and Miller allegedly flew her out to London in 2017 to visit the set of the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them that Ezra starred in.

The family also alleges that Miller gave Tokata alcohol and drugs, including cannabis and LSD, and flew her to California, New York, Vermont, New York and Hawaii.

The parents allege that when they visited their daughter at Miller’s Vermont home, she was not in possession of her license, bank cards or car keys, and appeared to have bruises on her.

Legal documents allege that Miller has shown “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behaviour”.

These new allegations come after a string of controversial incidents the actor has been involved in.

In April, Miller was arrested for the second time within weeks for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman in a bar.

During one arrest, Miller filmed themselves for “NFT crypto art”. They could be heard in a clip saying: “I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art.”

A hearing to address the protection order request has been set for next month.

indy100 has contacted Miller's representatives for comment.

