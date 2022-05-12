Ezra Miller claims they film themselves getting assaulted for NFT crypto art

Bodycam footage from Ezra Miller's arrest shows them claiming that they would film themselves getting assaulted for a rather odd reason.

"I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video," Miller can be heard saying, at the bar in Hawaii, where they were charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. "I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art."

Miller had allegedly become irate at a woman singing karaoke, and a man playing darts.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

