Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller has been arrested for the second time in weeks after reportedly launching a chair at a woman in a bar.

Hawaii Police Department said the actor had become "irate" before throwing the chair, and it had left a cut on the victim's head.

Miller was previously arrested and charged with harassment and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar in March, where they got upset with people for singing.

According to Rolling Stone, Warner Bros and DC executives met and have paused future projects with the actor.



