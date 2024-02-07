Flight goes wrong after dog makes everybody on board sick

A flight took an unexpected turn for United Airlines passengers who were left feeling sick after a dog popped during the journey.

On board the plane travelling from Denver to Portland on Monday night (February 5) was a woman with her female chihuahua.

The dog had been inside a crate for most of the flight but at one point she appeared to be fussing so was let out of her crate mid-air.

That's when the pooch decided to defecate on the plane, with feces all over the seats and floor, TMZ reported.

What's more, passengers were not happy at flight attendants who eyewitnesses told the outlet it took them 10 minutes to come over and address the concern.

In the end, the dog poop was cleaned up by the flight attendants, and an emergency landing was not made.

Unhappy passengers in the immediate area were offered vouchers worth $50-$75 from their airline who released a statement on the incident to TMZ.

"Our inflight crew thoroughly cleaned the area shortly after customers brought this to our attention. We provided sanitizing wipes and offered travel vouchers to those in the surrounding area," United Airlines said.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.