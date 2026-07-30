Former farmer Jackie, 99, takes centre stage on return to agricultural show

A 99-year-old former farmer made an emotional return to the agricultural show he attended yearly for most of his life, as he was granted his wish to show a cow one more time.

Jackie Brown had told staff at the care home he lives in that he would dearly like to take a cow to the Stranraer Show – something he has done since he was a young boy.

After an appeal on social media, staff at the Belmont Care Home, Stranraer, were able to fulfil his wish.

Mr Brown had moved into the care home about three years ago, having previously worked in farming in Dumfries and Galloway.

Staff arranged the special day for Jackie Brown (Belmont Care Centre/Handout/PA)

Another farmer, Charles “Chic” Service, lent Mr Brown one of his own livestock for the show.

The pensioner watched as it was taken around the paddock, before he was given a special rosette by the Stranraer Show’s organisers.

Yvonne Patterson, activities co-ordinator at the home, said the trip “meant so much to him” when he was able to return on Wednesday.

She told the Press Association: “It’s something that he’s always done since he was a young boy.

“He’s always been around farms and bred cows. It was the only thing he wanted to do for his one wish.”

Mr Brown clearly enjoyed his time at the show, joking with the judges, saying: “You do realise I’m only 99?”

She continued: “He had a few tears, he was overwhelmed. He was so happy.”

There were tears of happiness from others at the show as well, she said, with Mr Brown receiving a round of applause.

Mr Brown has not been able to stop talking about his day out.

“The first thing he said this morning was he had a fabulous day”, Ms Patterson said.

The Stranraer Show posted about Mr Brown’s visit on social media, saying: “It was our honour to help make Jackie’s wish come true.”