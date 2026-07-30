Nara Smith has spoken out about being called a "trad wife," describing the label as "concerning."

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked the 24-year-old model and influencer about the trad wife comparisons and discourse online surrounding her content where she makes different foods and meals from scratch, while dressed in designer clothes and giving softly spoken voiceovers.

Both Nara and her husband Lucky Blue Smith married in 2020 and share four children together - Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, Whimsy Lou, and Fawnie Golden.

(L-R) Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden at Park Avenue Armory on April 16, 2026 in New York City, and Nara Smith with one of her children from one of her videos.. hoto by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co and TikTok/naraazizasmith

“They used me as the poster child for the trad wife movement, which was very bizarre to me,” Smith said, who then got her phone out to Google the definition of what a "tradwife" is to argue her point. She claimed she previously had to look up the term as she "wasn't familiar" with it.

YouTube/Call Her Daddy

She then reads of the definition of a "trad wife" which is "a woman who embraces or promotes a traditional model of marriage and family life where she prioritizes being a homemaker and primary caregiver for kids, takes primary responsibility for cooking, cleaning and managing the household. Supports her husband's role as the primary bread winner, often values traditional gender roles within marriage."

She's a working mom

After reading this out, Nara says she is "none of that" and goes through each point, firstly denying that she prioritizes being a homemaker noting that she is a "working mom."

"I am out of LA, I travel a lot - sure do I love cooking because it's my passion and because I have to do it given my autoimmune? Absolutely," she said. "But that's a passion of mine, it's a hobby. It's not something I need to be doing."

Caregiving is split 50/50

Nara then noted how she's not the primary caregiver for her kids, "My husband and I split 50/50, when he works I watch them, when I work, he watches them," adding that since her daughter Fawnie's cancer diagnosis they also have help because "it's just not doable for me to do it all."

She likes to cook

TikTok/naraazizasmith

"Yeah, I like to cook. Okay, sue me. I like to cook," the social media star said in response to the next point. "My husband burns everything apart from a good steak, so he'll do that. But I like cooking so I'm doing it."

Lucky does the cleaning

"Household and cleaning. He [Lucky] does the dishes. I don't touch the dishes. There's no way you're going to see me washing and scrubbing the dishes," she added then explained how her husband grew up means he's "very like specific with how things need to be cleaned."

Both provide for their family

In response to the breadwinner point, Nara answered, "No, we both work like that. That doesn't make any sense. Like I provide for our family."

She finds the online discourse 'concerning'

After denying she's the definition of a 'trad wife,' Nara commented on the social media conversation surrounding her and her content and believes there's a "bigger conversation to be had."

"...everything that I've been reading online I find it very concerning almost that we need to put women in very specific very narrow boxes in order to make sense of them I don't think so why can't we do it all? Why can't we be a working mom that enjoys cooking, that enjoys being at home and taking care of our kids, but also is on the next plane out to LA to take business meetings with big executives? Why can't that coexist?" she asked.

Nara's latest comments divide viewers

The clip from the podcast has sparked social media discourse surrounding Nara and her content along with her denial of the "trad wife" label.

On the one hand, many social media users believe she did lean into the "tradwife" characteristics online and believe she was "playing a character" or "cosplaying" as such along with pointing out a difference in her voice on the podcast compared to her soft spoken social media content.

Others also noted her well-documented friendship with influencer and mother of eight, Hannah Neeleman. Nara and her family paid a visit to Neeleman's Ballerina Farm, whose content and lifestyle is widely considered to resemble that lifestyle.

One person said, "She should just admit she was playing a character."





"*married to a mormon, has 5 children before the age of 25, collaborates with other trad wife influencers, intentionally plays into the trad wife narratives* 'oh no why do people think i’m a trad wife?!'" a second person wrote.

(On the topic of religion, Lucky was raised in the Mormon faith, while Nara has previously spoken out to clarify that she is still "learning and figuring out" her religious beliefs).









Another responded, "I hear her but you can say this about almost all of the tradwife influencers. The point is that people with developed minds KNOW that it's fake but they're selling a dangerous product that young girls are taking note of. The rise of conservatism isn't just incels and young men."













"She was def cosplaying but ok," someone else reacted.





"This disclaimer is coming a couple years too late ngl. i mean i knew she very obviously wasn’t a trad wife but her image was the poster child for that lifestyle."





"Social media isn’t real, and trad wife Nara is just a caricature. I do believe she isn’t a trad wife by definition or reality, but she def cosplayed trad wife content for monetization. She’s even speaking here with a different assertiveness, tone, and cadence than in her videos."

On the other hand, there were some who defended Nara who say there has been a "lack of nuance" on this matter and that her style of content doesn't resemble the trad wife lifestyle.

One person said, "This is when i knew that a lot of yall on here were idiots because yall saw this woman cooking meals from scratch for her skin condition and immedietly assumed she was a conservative trad wife lol i literally hate yall lack of nuance when it comes to examining women."





"Omg she kinda tore," a second person wrote.

A third person noted, "Idk why this surprises anyone. Even a casual viewer can see that her cooking videos are more like elaborate performance art (e.g., making sprinkles from scratch while dressed in couture) than a tradwife cooking for the family."









A fourth person reacted, "The girl just wanted to make her kids candy from scratch let her live."





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