What is the Lion's Gate portal? Why the next two weeks are the ‘luckiest’ of the year

After what's been dubbed the "worst" Mercury Retrograde many of us can remember - there's good news on the horizon - as the Lion's Gate Portal has arrived just in time.

For anyone into astrology, it's widely-considered the "luckiest" two weeks of the year, this year running between 29 July and 12 August; peaking on 8 August (or, 8/8), also known as the galactic new year.

The astronomy behind the Lion's Gate Portal focuses on helical rising of Sirius, the brightest star in the night's sky, and its first visible appearance above the Eastern horizon before sunrise.

It's situated a humble 8.6 light-years (about 51 trillion miles or 82 trillion km) away from Earth, and while ancient Egyptians used it to predict the Nile's annual flood, in astrology it's associated with wealth, abundance, fortune and fame.

That means it's an extremely powerful time to manifest, not least because it's during Leo season, which already carries the association of lions and the desire to be seen.

iStock

"It marks a remarkable change in energy, making it a perfect time for manifestation", notes Joanne Jones, founder and CEO of Trusted Psychics.

"Its peak, 8/8, holds real numerological significance too. In fact, it’s the most magnificent couple of all combinations. When eight is doubled down, it brings power and energy that’s beaming with money and superiority all of which are coming full circle."

So, what can we expect to happen over the next couple of weeks?

"This period is a green light for ambition, not a single event where the unexpected happens", Joanne adds. "Opportunities that involve being seen tend to surface now. It could come in a form of recognition, promotion, understanding, and simply becoming visible to the world around you. You see your efforts paying off."



She continues: "People also tend to run unusually direct conversations. They say the thing they’ve been avoiding, send the text, quit the job. You should also expect some restlessness too.

"Leo season has a habit of revealing where you’ve been playing small or altering yourself to 'keep the peace' - whether in a friend group or within domestic settings. That discomfort is often the nudge that gets people moving. If you've felt stuck on a decision for months, this is a realistic stretch to expect clarity, not necessarily comfort."



It's a far cry from the chaos that was mercury retrograde, and Joanne says this is the perfect opportunity to embrace all the positive changes that may start to emerge within our lives, and take back control.

"Distance yourself from phones, notifications, and all distractions to focus on connecting with the positive energy this portal delivers, then heighten your awareness and point it towards the sky, acknowledging the presence of the Moon, stars, and planets", she advises.

"Say your manifestations aloud, to yourself, or write them down in plain language, and be specific. Then, release that energy and your expectations into the universe, believing what you have manifested will be reality. Over the portal window, take one step towards those goals, even if it seems small."





iStock

What your star sign can expect from this year's Lion's Gate Portal, according to an astrologist...

"It is the Leo season, so naturally, you’re the first in line", says Joanne. "With the sun in your own sign, you get the spotlight and the universe is turning its attention your way. Doors that have stayed closed may quietly open, and the right people will appear just when they're meant to. Don't shy away from what's calling you, take the stage.



"As a fellow fire sign, Aries will too feel the portal a bit more than the others, but for you, it comes as a jolt of “get-up-and-go” energy. This portal stirs something instinctive within you. If you're suddenly drawn towards something, whether a person or idea, don't dismiss it as a passing whim. Some impulses arrive for a reason, and this is one of those times."



She concludes: "Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, so you’re simply wired to benefit from big cosmic moments like this one. What begins as a passing curiosity could end up taking you somewhere you never expected. Say yes before doubt has a chance to interrupt.



"As Leo’s opposite sign, Aquarius are invited into harmony rather than the spotlight. This portal strips away uncertainty and clears your mind. Connections that are meant to stay will seem stronger, but expect others to naturally drift away. Trust what's being revealed rather than trying to hold on."

Why not read...

Saturn Returns: A guide to mastering your cosmic coming of age, according to Caggie Dunlop

Why is Gen Z so obsessed with the Year of the Fire Horse? Here's why 2026 could change everything