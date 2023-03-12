Gary Lineker's son has had his say on the BBC drama

Gary Lineker's son has commented on the scandal engulfing his father.

The sports pundit has been in a storm after he was asked by the BBC to "step back" from presenting duties over his social media comments about the government's asylum policy on small boats. The former England striker compared the government’s language in launching the policy with 1930s Germany.

Now in an interview with the Sunday Mirror, the former England player’s eldest son, George has commented on the ongoing row, which saw Match of the Day air without punditry after stars dropped out in solidarity to Lineker.

He said his father had been “a bit disappointed” by the BBC asking him to step back from hosting Saturday’s Match of the Day.

He said: "Dad is a good man, a good human, and I’m proud of him for standing by his word. That’s why he was pulled off the show – because he wouldn’t apologise. But he will always speak up for people who don’t have a voice.

"He is passionate about helping refugee charities – he took in two refugees who he is still in touch with and trying to help.

"It means a lot to him to stand up for people whose only hope is to escape a country with only the clothes on their back. That’s why he’s been so firm.

"Will he go back to Match of the Day? I think so – he loves Match of the Day. But he won’t ever back down on his word."

