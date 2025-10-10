Gaza peace deal: What it means and how people are reacting

As news broke of a ceasefire and hostage agreement brokered by Donald Trump, scenes of relief and celebration unfolded across both Gaza and Israel, a potential turning point after two years of relentless devastation. Yet for many Palestinians, the future remains uncertain and fraught with fear.

President Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of the deal, raising hopes of an end to prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military campaign in Gaza. The agreement also includes the release of hostages and detainees on both sides.

The Israeli military said the ceasefire came into effect at 10am (BST) on Friday. Under the terms, Hamas has 72 hours to release 48 hostages – both living and deceased. In return, more than 2,000 Palestinian prisoners could be freed, including 250 serving life sentences.

Israeli military radio reported that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) expect to complete a partial withdrawal by midday.

Gaza’s Civil Defence organisation has warned residents not to return to areas previously occupied by Israeli forces until an official withdrawal is confirmed.





What does the peace deal mean?

The first phase of the peace deal appears to centre on four key elements.

Firstly, a full ceasefire, followed by a coordinated exchange of hostages.

Third, the withdrawal of Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) to agreed positions. Finally, the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

These steps form part of a broader 20-point plan unveiled by Trump last week.

Many details remain unclear. Under Trump’s proposal, Israel would not occupy or annex Gaza, while Hamas would be required to disarm and would be granted amnesty to leave the Gaza Strip safely.

However, Hamas has previously said it would only disarm once a recognised Palestinian state is established.

Two prior ceasefires have been brokered and failed. This time, however, Trump appears determined to draw a definitive line under the conflict.





How have locals reacted to the news?

Social media quickly filled with scenes of celebration and joy across both Gaza and Israel following the announcement.

However, some Palestinians spoke to The Independent with a more cautious perspective.

"I am truly ashamed to celebrate because we have been through the most difficult circumstances and unforgettable moments. We were displaced dozens of times, starved to the point where our children cried from hunger," Mustafa al-Shafei, a father of two in Gaza, shared.

"I am ashamed to celebrate because I remember when I go to the hospital and see the suffering of the wounded, the amputees, the orphaned children, and the mothers of the victims. All of them will experience great hardship. For me and for them, the war will not end with the signing of a truce."

In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, where weekly protests have steadily urged the government to act, celebrations broke out following news of the ceasefire deal.

Gil Dickmann, whose cousin Carmel Gat died while held captive in August 2024, expressed relief. "Finally a good morning," he said. "We’re in such a great mood. It’s so hopeful today, we had a night of celebrations in Hostages Square."





What have people online said?

Political figures, organisations, journalists and celebrities took to social media to react to the news, sharing messages of relief, hope, and cautious optimism.

Many used their platforms to weigh in on what could be a turning point in the long-running conflict.

Jeremy Corbyn









British Red Cross





Jewish Voices for Peace





The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF)









Motaz Azaiza









Plestia Alaqad









Saint Levant

Saint Levant/Instagram





