How Elphaba's 'sex cardigan' became Wicked: For Good's biggest talking point

Wicked: For Good finally hit cinemas this weekend – and don't we know it.

Yes, the reviews may be mixed, but with a jaw-dropping $226 million opening weekend, the film has already cemented itself as a cultural moment.

Still, numbers weren’t the only thing grabbing attention. In true internet fashion, fans immediately zeroed in on one extremely unexpected star.

Enter: Elphaba’s now-iconic ‘sex cardigan’.

For the blissfully unaware, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) leads Fiyero to her rustic treehouse hideaway and, in a rare departure from her signature all-black witchy wardrobe, slips into lingerie… topped with a chunky, hole-riddled cardigan that has now been knighted by the internet as the 'sex cardigan'.

And just like that, the online discourse exploded. Memes. TikToks. Think pieces. You name it.

Of all the plot twists Wicked: For Good could have delivered, who knew a distressed knit would become the film’s most passionate talking point?

One person compared it to Old Deuteronomy from Cats.

Another combined two cultural moments and added it to the mix.

A third was actually a fan of the chunky knit, fearing that people might now hate her for her candid confession.

Meanwhile, one person joked that the style will be hitting Anthropologie stores in no time.

Another suggested the 'sex cardigan' is more common than we think.

Elsewhere, the Wicked crew congratulated Jonathan Bailey after his crowning as People’s 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2025.

Castmates praised everything from his on-screen sparkle to his off-screen warmth, with Jeff Goldblum declaring him sexy on a cosmic scale and Cynthia Erivo sweetly noting, "Now the world knows what I’ve known all along."

