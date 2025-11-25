Joe Rogan Experience guest and film director Dan Farah, has made a startling claim that the U.S. military conducted high-altitude nuclear tests on purpose in order to bring down UFOs and recover their technology.

Farah told Rogan that atomic weapons create a “ripple effect” that can disable non-human craft, a tactic he says wasn’t just theoretical.

These assertions mirror themes in his documentary The Age of Disclosure, which argues there’s been a decades-long global cover-up around alien technology and reverse-engineering.

Despite his claims Farah and those who were interviewed for the documentary did not provide any physical evidence of extraterrestrial life or a government cover-up to back up their testimonies.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings