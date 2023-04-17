Could you pass a GCSE maths test?

For most of us, GCSEs or... O Levels, feel like a distant memory - but has the knowledge we picked up in secondary school hung around?

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said her goal is to get all secondary schools using specialist maths teachers.

It comes after reports that around half of secondary schools have used non-specialist maths teachers to take some lessons.

Asked on Times Radio whether her ambition was to see specialist maths teachers used in “100 per cent” of schools, she replied: “Yes, of course, that’s why we’re working on an apprenticeship to broaden the number of routes into it.”

She conceded the changes to the system will “take time” and will not happen “overnight”.Regardless of the new grades, could you have coped with the GCSE maths exam this year?

Regardless of the changes it got us thinking if we could still pass (or fail) another GCSE maths test.

Try 10 questions from a genuine maths paper, and discover if you've still got it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Pens down.... Ready for the answers?

1. Isosceles

2. 11 tickets

3. C

4. Bus. His car expenses are £21.41 per week Mr Jones travels 121 miles per week, which uses 3.74 gallons of petrol. This equates to 16.85 litres of fuel, costing £21.41 altogether

5. 15/35

6. 10,000

7. 40mins = 2/3 and 2+1/4 = 135mins

8. 100.53 cm²

9. 204

10. 1 2 4 8

Additional reporting from PA.

