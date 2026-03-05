One in three Gen Z men say wives should ‘always obey’ husbands

New research has revealed that younger men are more inclined than older generations to believe a wife should always obey her husband, a finding branded "troubling" by Julia Gillard, Australia’s only female prime minister and current chairwoman of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership (GIWL).

The global polling of 23,000 individuals, published ahead of International Women’s Day, indicates that a third (33%) of Gen Z men and boys feel a husband should have the final say on significant household decisions. A similar proportion, 31%, of this age group – born between 1997 and 2012 – agree that a wife should always obey her husband.

This sentiment is more prevalent among Gen Z men, currently in their mid-teens and 20s, than among older generations, according to the study conducted by Ipsos for the GIWL at King’s College London. In contrast, Baby Boomer men, aged in their 60s and 70s, were significantly less likely to hold such views, with only 13% believing a wife should always obey her husband and under a fifth (17%) agreeing a husband should have the final word on important decisions.

The findings also highlighted a trend among younger women towards more traditional perspectives. Nearly a fifth (19%) of Gen Z women agreed men should have the final say on decisions, compared to just 6% of Baby Boomer women. Similarly, 18% of Gen Z women felt they should always obey their husband, in contrast to 6% of Baby Boomers.

Ms Gillard expressed her concern, stating: "It is troubling to see that attitudes towards gender equality are not more positive, particularly among young men."

The polling further uncovered that younger men were more likely to subscribe to traditional ideas about their own societal roles. Over four in 10 (43%) of Gen Z men and boys believed they should strive to be physically tough, even if not naturally big, a view held by only a quarter of Baby Boomer men. Additionally, three in 10 Gen Z males agreed they should not tell their friends they love them, while 32% felt men should resolve problems independently rather than seeking help.

Ms Gillard added: "Not only are many Gen Z men putting limiting expectations on women, they are also trapping themselves within restrictive gender norms. We must continue to do more to dispel the idea of a zero-sum game in which women are the only beneficiaries of a gender-equal world. We need to ensure everyone is taken on the gender equality journey, with a clear understanding of why it benefits all of society. This report provides sorely needed knowledge on global gender equality trends. As a society we need to resist the pressure to go backwards and accelerate the pace of change. Good research is critical to reasoned debate and forward progress."

Professor Heejung Chung, director of the GIWL at KCL business school, commented: "It is deeply concerning to see traditional gender norms persisting today, and more troubling still that many people appear to be pressured by social expectations that do not actually reflect what most of us believe."

The overall polling also indicated that almost a quarter (24%) of adults felt earning money is men’s responsibility, while just under a fifth believed childcare and housework should be women’s primary responsibility.