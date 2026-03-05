Gen Z drinking less? New study suggests the opposite

The widely held belief that younger generations are turning away from alcohol may be a misconception, as new research suggests a significant rise in substance use among Gen Z as they enter their early twenties.

A study from University College London (UCL) reveals that rates of regular binge drinking have tripled for this demographic since their late teens. The findings indicate that 68 per cent of Gen Z young adults reported binge drinking in the past year, with nearly a third (29 per cent) regularly consuming six or more alcoholic drinks in a single sitting.

This marks a substantial increase from when the same group was 17, at which point 10 per cent reported monthly binge drinking, compared to 29 per cent at age 23. Overall, the proportion of 23-year-olds who had binged at least once in the past year jumped by 15 percentage points, from 53 per cent to 68 per cent. Furthermore, Gen Z's monthly binge drinking rate of 29 per cent surpasses that of millennials at a comparable age, who stood at 25 per cent, with millennial women showing particularly lower consumption.

Beyond alcohol, the study, which analysed data from nearly 10,000 individuals born in the UK between 2000 and 2002, also highlights a concerning trend in drug use. Half (49 per cent) of 23-year-olds in Gen Z have used cannabis, while a third (32 per cent) have experimented with harder substances such as cocaine, ketamine, and ecstasy. The proportion who had tried cannabis increased by 18 percentage points between ages 17 and 23 (from 31 per cent to 49 per cent), and harder drug use more than tripled, rising from 10 per cent to 32 per cent.

Alcohol and drug use appears to be on the rise among Gen Z in their early 20s, with rates of regular binge drinking tripling since they were in their late teens. PA

Other potentially addictive behaviours are also on the rise, with daily vaping increasing from 3 per cent to 19 per cent. Additionally, 32 per cent of 23-year-olds reported gambling in the past year, with 4 per cent experiencing associated problems, such as feelings of guilt.

Dr Aase Villadsen, the lead author of the study from the UCL Centre for Longitudinal Studies, commented on the findings: "Recent reports have suggested that young people are increasingly turning their backs on drinking alcohol compared to earlier-born generations. However, our new study appears to show that this might not be the case for some members of Gen Z as they reach their early 20s. Although late adolescence and early adulthood is a time when young people tend to experiment, increased binge drinking and drug use does give cause for concern, especially if these behaviours become more ingrained during their 20s."

The research also revealed nuanced patterns, with young adults who attended university reporting higher rates of frequent binge drinking. Conversely, those who did not pursue higher education were more prone to vaping and experiencing gambling problems. Men, overall, were found to be more likely than women to binge drink or take drugs.

Dr Villadsen underscored the broader implications of these trends: "Substance use and potentially addictive behaviours like gambling can be harmful and impact individuals’ health, relationships, and educational and employment prospects. Their effects can also put a strain on public services, especially healthcare, social care, and the criminal justice system. Our findings highlight the need for sustained policy attention to substance use and addictive behaviours in young adults."