Gen Z are the unhappiest 'happy people' in the workplace, new study finds

From Jodie Foster's claim that Gen Z are lazy, to Zoomers blasting the 9-5 work culture, Gen Z have been at the centre of a viral debate over their workplace attitudes.

The generational divide on the topic is clear to see but as the future of the workforce, Gen Z want things to change.

Flexibility is important, as Jabra’s newest report, Mind the Gap – How Gen Z is Disrupting the Workplace in 2024, found that 81 per cent say matters more than anything else to GenZ workers, even above salary, where no Gen Z selected this option when rating the importance of factors to consider when choosing a job.

The report also found a paradox in that 69 per cent of the UK’s Gen Z feel stressed and experience symptoms of burnout due to work, yet simultaneously report being more than satisfied compared to other generations with their career development (72 per cent).

Here is a breakdown of the various paradoxes Gen Z face at work, according to this latest report.

Paradox 1: Gen Z might be happy, but they already have one foot out the door

After becoming a part of the workforce, the conditions they entered the job market under (online and work-from-home) are clearly starting to reflect their digital native nature.

They are considered the most flexible work-driven generation, with the vast majority (97 per cent ) working in jobs in the UK that allow them to choose their own schedules. However, Gen Z'ers say they are happy at work, but are also looking for an exit strategy.

More than 70 per cent say they are satisfied, but 69 per cent say they are burnt out and 55 per cent expect to change jobs in the next year.

Whether this is an extension of the “quiet quitting” trend or down to the 64 per cent of Gen Z believing in changing jobs as a career development driver is yet to be concluded.

Paradox 2: Can Gen Z get flexibility, work-life balance, and a career all at once?

Gen Z is often branded the generation that wants it all, desiring career development, flexibility, and work-life balance all at once.

While this generation is often thought to prioritise personal life over work, more than a quarter (26 per cent) of Gen Z in the UK still prioritise their careers over work-life balance.

Whether this difference can be put down to Gen Z being generally more ambitious or having been misinformed about the reality of working is unclear.

Gen Z and their opinions on the workplace has been a hot topic of debate recently Photo by Redd F on Unsplash

For example, Gen Z was found to be twice as likely as boomers to select social media as an influence on expectations on career (22 per cent).

There is a question mark over social media’s role played in illustrating that ‘anything is achievable’, making the social media trend of ‘lazy girl job’ status so desirable.

Paradox 3: A hybrid workforce that wants face-to-face time

As the most digitally savvy generation, Gen Z particularly suits the hybrid working model which has certainly helped many with work-life balance.

However, the downside to this is that one-third (33 per cent) of Gen Z in the UK found face-to-face with their peers and managers a key factor in what makes them connected to their work colleagues and feel a sense of belonging.

Though Gen Z are happy to rely on digital tools and technology to allow them to keep in contact with their colleagues.

More than 6 in 10 (62 per cent) agree that seeing or having casual catch-ups either on video or in person is an important factor in making them feel more connected.

Although Gen Z demands flexible working the most, which often includes a virtual element, nothing beats in-person interactions.

Despite this, when necessary, they are the only generation to feel the biggest sense of belonging online, most probably due to their positive relationship with technology.

Ultimately, the role of technology is to bridge the hybrid divide and nurture a rounded sense of belonging with employees of all generations.

Paradox 4: Gen Z keeps silent, but expects the opposite of managers

Belonging is one thing, but feeling heard in the workplace is another.

It’s no secret that Gen Z is comfortable speaking up about difficult topics, such as mental health and diversity, but does this translate to their professional experiences too?

It seems not; 29 per cent of Gen Z in the UK feel uncomfortable taking up conversations about feeling unhappy at work with their manager.

Despite not wanting to discuss these issues, when asked what the most important qualities in a manager are, it became evident that today’s employees still value soft skills over hard skills.

Gen Z would rather have an empathetic manager (40 per cent) than an experienced one (8 per cent), while honesty and integrity are six times more important than experience.

As many employees enter management positions at a younger age now, organisations will likely see a shift in the manager role and consequently, management styles.

This can be seen by Gen Z’s ranking of friendliness and a flat hierarchy significantly higher than other generations (35 per cent consider it an important quality, compared with 16 per cent of Boomers).

Paul Sephton, Head of Brand Communications at Jabra said: “We’ve never experienced a time with such stark generational differences when it comes to our core understanding of work and a job.

"It’s critical UK leaders seek to understand the complex paradoxes of how younger generations feel about the working world.

He continued: "Going forward, companies need to consider what consequences the Gen Z mindset could have on the workforce of the future in the UK.

"Providing young employees with the necessary tools, both technical and psychological, to maximise wellbeing and productivity will be a non-negotiable for those striving for long-term success.”

Read the full report here.

