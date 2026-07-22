George hits his teens: New footage of prince shared to celebrate 13th birthday

Footage of Prince George on the beach in Cornwall has been released to celebrate the royal becoming a teenager.

The behind-the-scenes video montage showed the prince, who turned 13 on Wednesday, clambering over the rocks barefoot with his younger brother Prince Louis, playing cricket on the sand, and waving and smiling at the camera as he sports the sunglasses he wore to Wimbledon.

It was filmed during the family’s Easter holiday in the South West, and was accompanied with a message on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s social media reading: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes for George today!”

Thank you for all the birthday wishes for George today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sonq5nQFfS — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2026

The prince is also seen enjoying a boat ride and stroking one of the Waleses’ dogs as it lies in the sand in the 18-second film.

William and Kate earlier released a new photograph of George to mark his teenage milestone.

He was pictured at Kensington Palace in a portrait captured after he returned from last month’s Trooping the Colour.

The colour image shows a relaxed George standing with his hands in his pockets and wearing an open-necked white shirt, minus his tie, and dark suit.

Happy 13th Birthday, George! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HjLZO3hl5Q — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2026

It was accompanied with the message “Happy 13th Birthday, George!” followed by a party popper emoji.

The snapshot was taken by Matt Porteous – William and Kate’s go-to photographer for family celebrations.

The royal family sent its best wishes, with the post on the monarchy’s official social media account saying “Happy Birthday to Prince George!” followed by a cake emoji.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the royal box at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Future king George is heading to a new school in September, following in his father’s footsteps by attending the prestigious Eton College, close to his Windsor home.

He was last seen out with his family when he and 11-year-old Princess Charlotte joined William and Kate in the royal box at Wimbledon.

British wildcard Arthur Fery invited the siblings to play tennis with him when they chatted while attending the men’s singles final.

George, Charlotte and their younger brother Louis will now be enjoying their summer holidays.

William and Kate leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London, with their newborn son, Prince George in 2013 (Dominic Lipinski/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Dominic Lipinski

George has finished his time at Lambrook School, the private co-ed prep school in Berkshire where he occasionally boarded, ready for his transition to boys-only Eton, where fees are more than £65,000 a year.

Prince George Alexander Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.