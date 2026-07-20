Kash Patel accused of making World Cup ‘about himself’ with bizarre FBI video

As if US president Donald Trump getting in the way of Spain celebrating their World Cup win on Sunday wasn’t bad enough, FBI director Kash Patel is facing criticism online for an X/Twitter post and video which has seen him accused of making the sporting event ‘about himself’.

On Sunday, Patel tweeted: “The 2026 FIFA World Cup was the largest sporting event in the history of the world, shattering previous attendance record by double digits. America- we got it done, ZERO major security incidents across our nation while we hosted the equivalent of 78 super bowls in 38 days, along with 40 base camps, endless fan zones, and celebrations in nearly every state.

“President Trump promised his administration would deliver the most safe, secure, and fun environment for FIFA. He started by establishing the White House FIFA Task Force some 16 months ago, and we got right to work.

“Whether it was UFC 250, SAIL 250, State Fair 250 or so many other events happening simultaneously- we DELIVERED the safest and most secure World Cup in history.

“President Trump's leadership set the course, he led the way, and this FBI and our partners rose to the challenge.”

The accompanying video sees Patel get off a plane to speak with officials, and autograph a FIFA World Cup poster.

But the video and social media post has been called out by other X/Twitter users, with Vanity Fair’s Washington correspondent, Aidan McLaughlin, branding Trump’s government an “influencer administration”:

Fellow journalist John Harwood tweeted: “What a clown”:

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of news outlet MeidasTouch, commented sarcastically: “And the true hero of the World Cup is, of course… Kash Patel”:

And former FBI agent Phil Kennedy wrote: “Kash Patel: ‘How can I make the World Cup all about me?’”:

According to Patel, 6.5 million people attended the 78 World Cup matches in the US, across 11 venues.

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