White House criticised over 'planemaxxing' post

The Trump administration has been slammed for posting a tweet on the official White House social media account about “planemaxxing”, all while US service members are dying in their conflict.

18 US service members have been killed in US president Donald Trump’s Iran war (most recently a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old), which continues to drag on, and just in the last two weeks, almost 100 have been injured.

With that in mind, it was with utter dismay that the official X/Twitter account for The White House posted an image of Trump emerging from a plane with the word “Planemaxxing” in big letters over the top.

Additional text read: “President Trump says new Air Force One will be taken out of service to be ‘maxed out’.”

The post is in reference to the $400m Boeing 747-8 jet controversially gifted to Trump by Qatar amid some suggestions there are security concerns with the plane.

The White House captioned the post, “Say less” – and many wish they had given other issues the administration should be dealing with.

“American service members are dying in a war you still don't know the reason for, and he’s posting about planemaxxing his jet from Qatar,” someone responded.

Someone else asked: “This is what you’re f**king tweeting about as we lose more US soldiers in Trump’s failed war in Iran for Israel?”

“Our sons and daughters are dying in some godforsaken desert, and you are posting about planemaxxing. Screw you, disgrace,” another wrote.

Another pointed out: “No matter how dumb your job is, just remember you could be doing social media at this White House.”

“Tone. Deaf. Sad and embarrassing,” one person argued.

Someone else said: “This dude out here ‘planemaxxing; while 19 year olds are dying....”

Indy100 has reached out the White House for comment.

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