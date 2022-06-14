Geri Horner to receive honorary doctorate for her philanthropic work

Spice Girls star Geri Horner will receive an honorary doctorate award from Sheffield Hallam University for her work championing children, young people and women’s rights.

The 49-year-old singer, known to fans as Ginger Spice, said it was a “great privilege” to be honoured and described education as a “superpower”.

She will collect her award at a degree ceremony during Sheffield Hallam’s graduation fortnight in November, where more than 12,000 students will be graduating from the university this year.

Horner recently visited the campus to meet vice-chancellor, Professor Sir Chris Husbands, and students in media, arts and communication.

Geri Horner and Professor Sir Chris Husbands (Sheffield Hallam University/PA)

She was introduced to the South Yorkshire Children’s University initiative, which provides inclusive extra-curricular activities to children and young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Horner also met with women’s rights expert Dr Suni Toor, whose work has helped support female victims of violence in India and won an Asian Women of Achievement Award.

Horner said: “It is a great privilege to receive this honorary award from Sheffield Hallam University.

“I sincerely believe education is a superpower, supporting young people with the confidence, perspective and experience to pursue their life goals and dreams.

“I’m delighted to receive the award and very much look forward to returning to Sheffield Hallam for the graduation ceremony later this year.”

The Spice Girls in concert at Wembley Stadium (Andrew Timms/PA) PA Media - Andrew Timms

Sir Chris said: “Geri Halliwell-Horner’s contribution to raising the aspirations of children and young people alongside her commitment to promoting women’s rights align closely with the university’s mission to transform lives.

“I am delighted that she has accepted our offer to award her an honorary doctorate in recognition of her philanthropic work, and look forward to welcoming her to our community.”

Horner, born Halliwell, shot to fame in the 1990s as part of the Spice Girls, who scored nine number one singles and two number one albums during their pomp.

She is also vice-patron of Breast Cancer Care, inaugural ambassador for the Royal Commonwealth Society and a long-standing ambassador of The Prince’s Trust.