GTA 6 LIVE: Release date wait hits key milestone

The release date wait for GTA 6 has hit a key milestone as the countdown continues for the most anticipated video game of all time.

This comes after Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, recently confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track to release on 19 November, marketing will start in the Summer and there are plans for physical editions at launch.

Given the huge hype surrounding GTA 6, gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps and screenshots.



Release date wait hits key milestone from GTA6 It's been noticed that we're now closer to the release of GTA 6 than the date trailer 2 released. At the time of writing, trailer 2 released 288 days ago on 6 May 2024. It's now 274 days until GTA 6 releases on 19 November if there are no further delays. Redditor nzorigolo noticed this and posted about it in the GTA 6 Subreddit, adding: "I'm more hyped than ever." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. DoGooderMcDoogles said: "Dayum that's a positive way to look at it. Hope for new trailer soon... I bet they'll release something on the original release date." YTK9000 said: "And we'll get more trailers in those remaining days than we did since trailer 1. Plus screenshots, artwork, etc." No_Sympathy_4592 said: "A post I can actually stand with."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared a new GTA Online update to mark Lunar New Year starting today (Tuesday 17 February). A social media post said: "Ring in the Year of the Horse with a vulgar display of horsepower in The Senora Derby, a new Lunar New Year Stunt Race. "All Lunar New Year Stunt Races are paying out 3z GTA$ and RP (6x for GTA+ members) as part of the Featured Series through 4 March."

Soundtrack leaks It seems an Australian band has accidentally leaked information that suggests one of its tracks will appear in GTA 6. Panama released a song called 'Back to Life' with Poolside back in 2023 and it seems this will feature in the upcoming game. That's because on Instagram, it was spotted a comment from the Panama account said: "I've got a song called 'Back to Life' I wrote with Poolside. It'll be on GTA 6." The comment was quickly deleted but not before it spread across social media. It's not officially known if 'Back to Life' will feature in GTA 6 at present.

