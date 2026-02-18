It's reported FIFA is unsure as to why there is a lack of hype for the 2026 World Cup - but the internet thinks it's figured it out and it's really not that surprising.

Touchline reports "many seats remain unsold" for a number of games across the tournament and says FIFA bosses are scratching their heads as to why.



It's the first FIFA World Cup with 48 teams and will take place across the US, Canada and Mexico.

But in the comments on Touchline's X / Twitter post, the internet seems to have worked out why there isn't the biggest amount of hype for it so far.

The top comment posted a comparison of ticket prices from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to the 2026 open and the difference is astronomical.

A second agreed: "Have they seen the ticket prices? They expect people to buy that? If they really care about this sport they will have to adjust on that part. They price are ridiculous."

A third commented: "FYI - I looked up ticket prices and for the individual dollar amount, the cost is WAY out of reach of anyone unless you're seriously wealthy. We're talking $1,500 or 3K or 4K per PERSON. How is that a family event? That's just the ticket price without flight and hotel."

A fourth posted a similar price comparison.

A fifth added: "With that amount per ticket?? I back out, there's nothing wrong with my TV, I will watch from home 🏠"

"The pricing has put the real football fans off," said a sixth. "Imagine being so out of touch with economic realities of the world. Only tourist tickets and not the real football fans down the street."

Away from ticket prices, one said: "That's what you get when you take the World Cup to a country that calls it soccer."



And another agreed.

