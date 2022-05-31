Gingerbread monarchs to be displayed at castle to mark Platinum Jubilee

English Heritage will display 41 gingerbread monarchs at Kenilworth Castle in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The gingerbread monarchs, from William the Conqueror to Queen Elizabeth herself, have been hand-iced to depict each sovereign.

English Heritage said it chose gingerbread due to its long history and association with the royal family.

Elizabeth I is said to have impressed her guests with gingerbread likenesses of herself, while medieval gingerbread was thought to aid digestion after a meal.

We hope they’ll give people a taste of this country’s rich history and inspire them to explore the stories behind each king and queen Sam Stones, English Heritage

The biscuits will be displayed at Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire over the jubilee weekend.

Queen Elizabeth I famously enjoyed a 19-day long celebration as a guest of her suitor, and would-be king, Robert Dudley.

Despite the festivities, including tables heaving with baked goods, the queen rejected his proposal.

English Heritage properties curator Sam Stones hoped the gingerbread kings and queens would give people a “taste” of the UK’s “rich history”.

At castles and historic houses across England, English Heritage is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee with a range of fun events, she said.

Ms Stones added: “Our gingerbread monarchs are inspired by the first Queen Elizabeth and are in honour of today’s Queen – we hope they’ll give people a taste of this country’s rich history and inspire them to explore the stories behind each king and queen.”