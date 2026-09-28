How to get Glastonbury 2027 tickets: Everything you need to know

After a year away, Glastonbury Festival is back for 2027 - and tickets are set to be hotter property than ever before.

The Somerset-based festival, which has been around since 1970, has become a mainstay in British music culture, and welcomes global artists to perform at more than 100 stages at the festival site each June.

Last year's Pyramid Stage headliners were The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, and Neil Young, supported by Rod Stewart in the Legends slot.

As usual, tickets go on sale around nine months before the festival takes place, and it'll be nothing short of a military operation to secure them, with millions expected to try for 200,000 spots.

No details of the lineup have been revealed just yet (that usually comes after both the main sale and resale), but there are a number of so-called 'Glastonbury-shaped holes' in the touring schedules of a number of artists, including Sombr and Harry Styles.

However, Oasis have already confirmed that they won't be in attendance, despite their own break in touring at the same time.

Got your registration ready? Here's everything you need to know about securing Glastonbury 2027 tickets...





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When is Glastonbury 2027?

Glastonbury 2027 will take place from Wednesday 23 June to Sunday 27 June 2027 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset.

How to register for Glastonbury 2027

As of right now, Glastonbury registration has temporarily paused while the main ticket sales take place. However, it will reopen following the October sales, ready for the resales in early 2027.

You will need a registration number for an attempt at purchasing tickets and can only use one registration per person.

When do Glastonbury tickets go on sale?

Ticket and coach packages go on sale at 6pm BST on 1 October 2026, while the main, general sale will take place on Sunday 4 October at 9am BST.

However, plan ahead as ticket sales usually last well over one hour.

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How much are Glastonbury 2027 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets have gone up slightly from previous years, and are priced at £408 including a £5 booking fee. Postage and packing for the physical ticket will be added on top of this.

How to skip the queue for tickets at Glastonbury 2027

Spoiler alert: You can't.

There have been a few sneaky glitches over the years, but to say it would be pretty darn hard to bypass the dreaded green bars is an understatement.

However, what you can do is ensure that you're full prepared for ticket sale day. That includes ensuring you've maxed out the spaces in your group of six, recruiting friends and family who aren't planning on trying for tickets to help out, or joining a syndicate.

May the odds be in your favour.

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