Why was Kneecap's Mo Chara in court today? Pro-Palestine rapper gets released on bail

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, best known as Mo Chara in the Irish hip-hop group Kneecap, has been released on unconditional bail following a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court.

He was appearing in relation to a terrorism charge after being accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, on 21 November last year “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation”, the Met said. He has hit back at the claims, writing in a statement in May: "We deny this 'offence' and will vehemently defend ourselves."

The 27-year-old was joined at court by bandmates Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin) and DJ Próvaí (JJ Ó Dochartaigh), as hundreds of fans came out in support, with 'Free Mo Chara' t-shirts and signs.

The group had also paid for a number of billboards and other signage around the city calling for "More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara" - in reference to a slogan used on UK boarding houses in the 1950s.

He will now have to re-appear in court on 20 August, however, as his bail has no terms, he will be able to continue with the group's touring schedule, which include an appearance at Glastonbury Festival, and a show at London's Finsbury Park in July.

Just weeks ago, the group claim they were exiled from a number of venues, and were taken off the bill for Scotland's TRNSMT Festival.

This series of events comes after Kneecap began gaining traction online for showing its support for Palestine, most notably during their Coachella 2025 performance. Their music largely focuses on politics and injustices both in Ireland and around the world.





So, what did Kneecap say about Palestine at Coachella?

The group caused quite the stir during their appearance at the California music festival, with some even calling for their visas to be revoked.

At the end of their set, a number of messages were played out on a screen.

"Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people," followed by: "It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes," and a final screen added: "F*** Israel. Free Palestine", one read.

"The Irish not so long ago were persecuted at the hands of the Brits, but we were never bombed from the... skies with nowhere to go", Mo Chara told the crowd.

"The Palestinians have nowhere to go."

They also led chants of 'Free Palestine' in the crowd.

