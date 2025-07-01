Every artist that showed support for Palestine at Glastonbury 2025

Glastonbury Festival may be the best festival in the world for music, but it's always politically-charged, and over the years has become known as a place for people to express themselves and engage in healthy debate when it comes to current affairs too.

However, the 2025 festival has caused a stir in particular, not least because it's fallen at a time when there's a lot more conflict in the world, particularly in the Middle East, where the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and the Israel-Iran war are dividing people.

What's more, a lot of artists used their performances at the Worthy Farm site to call for peace, or even express their own support publicly for Palestine, which has been near-destroyed as a result of fighting.

Bob Vylan became one of the biggest talking points of the weekend, when front man, Bobby Vylan (real name Pascal Robinson-Foster), led chants of "Death, death to the IDF" (Israel Defence Forces) among the crowd.

The festival's organisers, including Emily Eavis, have since said they are "appalled" at the comments made, and the punk-rap duo have since had their US visas revoked. Their set at the festival won't be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but it was initially up on the platform for more than five hours.

Meanwhile, Kneecap, who are known for being outspoken on Palestine are also under police investigation for their performance, which saw them chant "F*** Keir Starmer".

Among the chaos and alleged BBC iPlayer editing to remove political references, there were also slightly more toned-down messages of support for the war-torn state from artists vowing to use their platform for good.

Here's every artist who expressed their support for Palestine at Glastonbury 2025...

Jade

Former Little Mix member-turned-solo artist, Jade, has become known for using her song 'FUFN (F*** You For Now)' to call out injustices, and Glastonbury was no different, when she led the crowd in a chant of 'f*** you' to Reform UK, welfare cuts, transphobia, selling arms, and justifying genocide.

The Libertines

While The Libertines didn't get political during their set on the Pyramid Stage, the band's drummer, Gary Powell, held up a Palestinian flag at the end as the group were leaving the stage, and chanted 'Free Palestine' to the crowd, who began cheering.

Kneecap

It was always expected that Kneecap would be one of the weekend's big, political talking points, and the BBC didn't broadcast their performance live as a result of their recent controversies. While it's now available to stream on iPlayer, it's thought to be edited to remove heavy political references.

Just weeks ago, Mo Chara (real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh) was released on bail over terror charges, after a video of him holding a Hezbollah flag at one of the group's gigs last year emerged. The group has denied supporting Hezbollah, who are considered a terrorist organisation by the British government. A separate charge against Mo Chara has since been dropped after it was claimed he told fans to 'Kill your local MP' in 2023.

While they've been removed from other festival line-ups, the Irish hip-hop trio's Glastonbury performance went ahead, albeit not without restrictions. Their set proved so popular that the West Holts stage was shut off one hour before they were due to come on to avoid overcrowding.

In footage, which was streamed live on TikTok by the now-viral Karen From Wales, the crowd is awash with Palestine flags, and DJ Próvai was seen wearing a 'We Are All Palestine Action' t-shirt, referencing the activist group which is set to be banned.

During Kneecap's set, members branded Israel "war criminals" and joked that that BBC editor would have "some job" removing the "insane" number of Palestinian flags from the crowd. They went on to lead the crowd in a 'Free Palestine' chant.

CMAT

CMAT's performance largely consisted of a rendition of *that* viral song, 'Take A Sexy Picture Of Me' and plenty of dancing, but at the end, she gave a nod to the ongoing situation in Palestine.

"Free Palestine!", she shouted, before leading a chant alongside the crowd.

Amyl & The Sniffers

Aussie punk band, Amyl & The Sniffers performed on The Other Stage over the weekend, and lead singer, Amy Taylor, wasted no time in sharing her thoughts on Palestine.

"Our government, we're from Australia, they ain't doing jack s***, I know yours ain't doing jack s***", she told the crowd.

"We don't see any of the right things in the media, so of course most people don't know about this s***, and that's what's so f***** up because they don't want us to know."

She continued: "I think it's better to say anything than nothing at all right now because s***'s going down the s****** fast, and mate, we've got AI on the way so that's going to be even crazier...s***'s about to get weird."

Wolf Alice

Indie band, Wolf Alice, have long-voiced their support for Palestine, including performing at a 'Not The Eurovision' gig in 2019 and calling for a boycott of Israel back in 2018, and Glastonbury 2025 was no different when Ellie Rowsell took to the microphone.

Towards the end of their performance, she told the crowd: "I want to express our solidarity with the people of Palestine...we love you all."

Bob Vylan

Punk-rap duo, Bob Vylan, have found themselves being condemned globally after their Glastonbury performance, which saw Bobby Vylan (real name Pascal Robinson-Foster), lead chants of "Death, death to the IDF" (Israel Defence Forces) among the crowd.

In response, the festival's organisers, including Emily Eavis, have condemned the comments.

"We are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday", Glastonbury said. "Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the Festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech, or incitement to violence."





Their set has also been pulled from BBC iPlayer, and the pair have had their US visas revoked, as well as been dropped by their agents in the aftermath.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said police should investigate both Bob Vylan and the BBC "for offences under the Public Order act", adding that "prosecutions in my view should follow".

On Monday, a BBC spokesperson said: "The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.

"The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves."

A statement continued: "In light of this weekend, we will look at our guidance around live events so we can be sure teams are clear on when it is acceptable to keep output on air."

Bob Vylan has since put out a statement, reading: "Today, a good many people would have you believe a punk band is the number one threat to world peace. Last week, it was a Palestine pressure group, the week before that it was another band.

"We are not for the death of jews, arabs, or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent, military machine. A machine whose own soldiers were told to use 'unnecessary lethal force' against innocent civilians waiting for aid. A machine that has destroyed much of Gaza.

"We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story. We are a distraction from the story, and whatever sanctions we receive will be a distraction.

"The government doesn't want us to ask why they remain silent in the face of this atrocity? To ask why they aren't doing more to stop the killing? To feed the starving?

"The more time they talk about Bob Vylan, the less time they spend answering for their criminal inaction."

They signed off by writing: "We are being targeted for speaking up. We are not the first, we will not be the last."

Avon & Somerset Police have confirmed they are investigating, writing: "Video footage and audio from Bob Vylan and Kneecap’s performances at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday has been reviewed.

"Following the completion of that assessment process we have decided further enquiries are required and a criminal investigation is now being undertaken."

Inhaler

Irish rock band Inhaler dedicated one of their songs, 'It Won't Always Be Like This' to the people of Palestine in solidarity, during their performance at Glastonbury 2025.

"There's people being starved or bombed - a genocide for the sake of some lunatics", lead singer, Elijah Hewson told the crowd.

"I feel like we have to say that because our greatest strength is freedom of expression, and there's no better place for it than right here at Glastonbury.

"Be kind to each other and have a great time."

Indy100 has contacted representatives for Bob Vylan, Kneecap, and the BBC for comment.

