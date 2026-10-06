Great-grandfather reunited with beloved racing bike at care home

A great-grandfather said it was “unbelievable” to see his racing bike again after his daughter arranged for it to be restored and brought to his care home.

Clifford Craske, 96, was an accomplished cyclist for much of his life and even met his wife through the hobby in 1947.

After moving into a care home in Cambridge, the retired architectural technician’s bicycle was stored in his family’s garage.

His daughter Alice Craske, 67, knew how much the bike meant to her father and arranged for it to be restored then reunited with him at Care UK’s Heathlands House care home, where he is a resident.

During a special celebration at the home, Mr Craske was presented with the bicycle and joined by members of his former cycling club.

The bike was specially prepared for display, with the wheels left off so Mr Craske could proudly display it in his room.

Clifford Craske said it was ‘unbelievable’ to be reunited with his beloved Claude Butler bicycle. (Care UK/ PA)

He said: “It was so unbelievable to see my Claude Butler bicycle again and to speak to the lovely people who came to see me.

“It brought back lovely memories.”

Mr Craske met his wife Pamela outside St Andrew’s Church in Chesterton in 1947 when they were both keen young cyclists.

They were married for 73 years and she had also lived at the care home until her death last year.

Mr Craske was a passionate member of Cambridge Town and County Cycling Club, now known as Cambridge Cycling Club.

During his years of competitive cycling, he became a sprint champion and twice won the Lime Kiln Hill climb in Cambridgeshire.

The bike was specially prepared for display, with the wheels left off so Mr Craske can proudly display it in his room (Care UK/ PA)

He would regularly cycle long distances to participate in races, including from Cambridge to Coventry and Herne Hill, sometimes travelling there and back in one day.

His Claude Butler bicycle was a particular source of pride, and before races Mr Craske would strip it of anything he considered to be unnecessary weight before rebuilding it for the journey home.

Razvan Stanbeca, home manager at Heathlands House, said: “Seeing Clifford reunited with his bicycle was such a touching moment, and it was clear to see how much it meant to him.

“Clifford’s face said it all – and there were certainly a few emotional moments. There was barely a dry eye in the house.

“It was wonderful to bring people together from all different parts of Clifford’s cycling journey, and to give him the chance to share his experiences with fellow cyclists.

“It was a truly special afternoon and we’re delighted that Clifford now has his treasured bicycle back where it belongs – proudly on display in his room.”