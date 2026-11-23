Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney shared the stage with a Donald Trump impersonator and the jokes really did write themselves.

US president Trump’s repeated claim that his leadership has ushered in historic, worldwide respect for the country was dealt a major blow after a room full of Canadians laughed at an impersonation of him.

The moment occurred at Canada’s annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa. Carney told the audience, “I am pressing the emergency comedy button”, before Canadian comedian Mark Critch, dressed in a suit and a blonde, combed-over wig, impersonated Trump.

“Fake news,” the comedian said in Trump’s style of voice and intonation, getting a laugh from the crowd. He continued, mimicking Trump’s infamous “ accordion hands ” and poking fun at the way Trump has been commenting on men’s bums recently .

“[Carney’s] so popular, he’s almost as popular as me. It’s like Heated Rivalry if the hockey players were straight and all goalies. But, he’s got a great ass, doesn’t he? What a beautiful ass. He’s got such an incredible ass and… But I’m very popular, he’s nowhere near as popular as I am,” the comedian mocked.

Someone online pointed out: “‘Our country is respected again’ - Donald Trump.”

Another said: “Proof positive he ain't ‘highly respected’ as he thinks.”

One account commented: “One of the biggest mysteries of our time is how Trump supporters think Trump conveys strength when in reality the whole world thinks he’s a clown.”

“I Can’t… Hahahaha,” another commented.

Someone mocked: “Donald Trump‘s midterm message is still resonating around the world.”

One person suggested: “[Donald Trump] the world laughs at you. You’re a joke.”

Another account read: “If you needed any more proof that the POTUS is an international laughing stock, here ya go.”

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