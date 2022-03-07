An American Evangelical pastor has claimed that the invasion of Ukraine is a sign from God that Jesus is returning.

Pastor Greg Laurie is among a group of people who believe that the war signifies that Jesus is coming to Earth to save the souls of the innocent and punish sinners.

Laurie is a pastor at the Harvest Christian Fellowship church in California and made his views known in a clip posted on Facebook, captioned: “Is there any prophetic significance to what is happening in Ukraine right now and other events that are unfolding around the world? The answer is. . Yes!”

In it, he claimed that Putin waging war on Ukraine is a sign that we are living in “the last days”.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He said: “I believe we’re living in the last days. I believe Christ could come back at any moment. There are signs of the times the Bible tells us to be looking for.”

Is there any prophetic significance to what is happening in Ukraine right ...

Is there any prophetic significance to what is happening in Ukraine right now and other events that are unfolding around the world? The answer is. . Yes!

Laurie goes on to reference scripture from Matthew 24, which describes an increase in the frequency of unusual events as a sign that Jesus is returning.

He continued: “Jesus likened it to labour pains in a woman who’s ready to give birth – the idea being the closer they get together the closer you are to the birth.”



Laurie also quoted scripture, saying “in the last days there’ll be wars and rumours of wars” and pointed to the war in Ukraine as “war on a scale we’ve not seen in a long time”.

The coronavirus pandemic was also compared to a plague and the Holocaust and the creation of Israel was compared to a prophecy by Ezekiel that said Jesus would return to fight on behalf of Israel.

Laurie closed the almost 4-minute clip with a statement we call agree on, that Ukraine is “going through a time of great suffering right now”.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.