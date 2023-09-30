Woman steals debit card and spends it on Greggs baked goods

A thief in south Wales made the heist of many sausage roll lovers’ dreams, by stealing a bank card and splurging it on Greggs’ baked goods.

Jamie-Lee Hitchings, 26, swapped bank cards with Michael Pritchard after an unannounced visit to his home in Ystrad, Rhonda, on 1 June.

She went on to spend £80 on the card, including visits to Costcutter, Texaco, two bus tickets and a meal at Greggs’ bakery.

Pritchard heard a loud knock at the door before speaking to Hitchings, who he knew before the incident.

She then let herself into the house and stole something from his bedside table, refusing the show Pritchard what she had in her had.

Only later that day did Pritchard realise what she had taken, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Hitching was of no fixed abode, and was arrested the next day. She denied the theft and claimed Pritchard had asked her to use the card for cashback.

She eventually pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud and theft.

The court heard Hitchings had 22 previous convictions, including 10 of theft, burglary and shoplifting.



At the hearing, defence lawyer Richard Ace said she had been on remand for three-and-a-half months, and that she suffered from mental health issues.

Recorder Richard Kember sentenced Hitchings to two months imprisonment.

Because the 26-year-old was held in custody for three-and-a-half months, Hitchings was released immediately because she had served longer on remand than her eventual sentence.

