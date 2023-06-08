Greggs staff reveal there are 'secret codes' baked into their pasties

A new documentary has uncovered the 'secret codes' baked into Greggs' pasties, so staff can tell them all apart.

On Greggs: Secrets of Their Best Bakes, the bakery chain revealed that each pastry item has a different pattern on top, which indicates what they are in case there's no label around.

A beef and veggie pasty has a 'humped' back, while the chicken melt has squiggly lines on the top, and cheese pasties, an arrow.

Vegans needn't worry, however, as they're kept in a different section entirely, to minimise slip-ups.

