Greggs updates and reaction as shops forced to shut

Greggs stores across the UK have been forced to shut because of an IT issue affecting card payments.

When going to get their breakfast or favourite treats from the popular high-street bakery brand, customers found that their local shop was only accepting cash payments or had shut temporarily altogether.

It comes after supermarkets Sainsbury's and Tesco had card payment outages on March 16 and McDonald's on March 15.

Greggs is reported to have said in a statement it is working on fixing the issue as quickly as possible.

But people are outraged on social media they can't get their morning coffee, bacon sandwich or sausage roll and have been posting some hilarious reactions online.

Below is a roundup of the latest news and comments and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.

Viral reaction to Greggs closures

'Majority' of stores affected Reports say that the 'majority' of branches across the UK have been affected by the failure. Some Greggs are shut altogether, some are only accepting cash and some are open and trading as normal. There are more than 2,450 Greggs branches across the UK but it is unclear if there is a correlation as to which specific ones have been affected at this moment.

'Steak bake on eBay' X / Twitter user @Mike_W1000 has been poking fun at the situation. The account said they've put a steak bake on eBay and 'bids are coming in'.

'If this was France, the entire country would be on fire' A Tweet is going viral for Greggs being 'broken' and referencing what else is happening in the UK at the moment. X / Twitter user @TechnicallyRon posted about Greggs, Kate Middleton and the Government and satirically says what would be happening in France if this was the situation there. The Tweet says: "Greggs is broken. A princess is missing. The Government won't give us an election. If this was France the entire country would be on fire."

Free coffee lost One customer Tweeted O2 to say they had lost their free weekly coffee because of the glitch. Trishu Patel said: "I went to get my free coffee at Redhill Greggs, but they were closed as tills not working."

Currys wades in Currys has been at it too, with their social media admin In a Tweet including a sketch featuring Richard Ayoade, the caption says: "If anyone wants us, we'll be at Greggs trying to sort out this national emergency." Currys PC World is a retailer of technology products and services.

Iceland boss pokes fun at outage The executive chair of Iceland Richard Walker has poked fun at the situation, saying that Greggs are still available at the supermarket. Iceland stocks frozen versions of the products that can be heated up at home. And Richard has been quick to point that out to anyone looking for a bake fix.

What we know so far A number of Greggs stores have only been accepting cash or have been forced to shut altogether due to the issue. The bakery is reported to have said it is working as quickly as possible to fix the problem. But it's not yet known how long this will go on for and when it will be fixed.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.