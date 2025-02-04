‘Hardest Geezer’ to take on 3,000km run spanning the length of New Zealand

“Hardest Geezer” Russ Cook, who ran the length of Africa, will return with a long-distance running challenge spanning New Zealand.

The charity fundraiser, from West Sussex, will run 3,000km (1,864 miles) and navigate mountainous terrain on the Te Araroa trail.

Mr Cook, 27, kicks off his journey in March at Stirling Point in Bluff, located at the southern tip of the South Island, before finishing at Cape Reinga in Northland at the top of the North Island.

The ultra-runner will have to navigate diverse terrain including mountains, native forests, bustling cities and coastlines, but he said taking on tough challenges has made a “massive impact” on his life.

He has partnered with 100% Pure New Zealand, a campaign by Tourism New Zealand promoting the country’s tourism, where he is expected to explore the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, visit the Whanganui River and Waipoua Forest, and see the Maori Rock Art sites.

“Overcoming challenging adventures has had a massive impact on my life and I’m so excited to see what New Zealand has in store for me,” Mr Cook said.

“I know there’s going to be a fair share of challenges that I’ve not yet faced before, as the terrain is so diverse on Te Araroa but I’m excited at the prospect of witnessing some incredible landscapes and meeting inspiring people from a rich and diverse culture.”

The ultra-runner will also experience extreme sports including bungee jumping off the Auckland Harbour Bridge, skydiving above Abel Tasman National Park and a swing across a canyon in Queenstown.

Russ Cook ran the length of Africa and will return with a new running challenge in New Zealand (The Snapshot People Ltd) PA Media - The Snapshot People Ltd

Rene de Monchy, chief executive at 100% Pure New Zealand, said Mr Cook will be welcomed in true Kiwi fashion in the spirit of manaakitanga (hospitality).

He said: “We’re delighted to be working with Russ on his next incredible mission, and excited to help guide him through the wealth of landscapes, coasts, culture and cuisine the country has to offer all year round.

“Russ’s determination, sense of adventure and kindness towards others truly reflect the values of our nation.

“We can’t wait to welcome him to Aotearoa (Maori name for New Zealand) and show him what manaakitanga is all about, from the Kiwis he’ll meet throughout his journey.”

Mr Cook previously ran the length of Africa which covered more than 16,000km, took over 19 million steps and passed through 16 countries before he crossed the finish line in Ras Angela, Tunisia’s most northerly point.

He raised more than £1 million for two charities, the Running Charity and Sandblast, after setting off on the venture in 2023.