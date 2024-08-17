Harry joins in volleyball game during visit to Invictus Games athletes

The Duke of Sussex joined in a game of volleyball on a visit to Colombian Invictus Games athletes in Bogota.

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex met athletes training for the Games, which were founded by the duke, during a visit to the Centro de Rehabilitacion Inclusiva on the second day of their visit to Colombia’s capital.

The couple were welcomed by military officials before touring the centre’s swimming pool, rock climbing wall gym and rehabilitation facilities, chatting with the athletes about their exercise programmes.

“It’s amazing to see how many people can come together to form one team,” Harry said to an Invictus team member while touring the centre’s cardiovascular room, Meghan saying the athletes were “all so incredible to watch.

You’re the same age as my son Archie Duchess of Sussex

They were accompanied by Colombia’s Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo, who joined Harry in taking part in the volleyball match.

After the game, Harry spoke to a group of Korean War veterans and the couple toured the centre’s art hall which featured artwork created by Invictus athletes. Meghan was presented with a painting, hand-knitted animals and also a beaded necklace with matching earrings from some of the artists, while the duke was awarded a commemorative plaque from the Ministry of National Defence Veterans.

Earlier in the second day of their four-day visit to the country, the couple spoke to schoolchildren in Spanish as they took part in an art session and planted trees during a visit to a school.

At the Colegio La Giralda, the couple’s arrival was celebrated with performances from pupils who wore traditional Colombian dress and performed cumbia songs with live percussion.

While visiting a nursery class, Meghan told a student in Spanish: “You’re the same age as my son Archie.”

Harry also practised his Spanish, asking students their names and ages.

Harper’s Bazaar magazine, covering the trip as the only words pool, said the children performed a song for the couple before presenting them with gifts and handwritten letters.

The couple have a full security detail during their visit, alongside Ms Marquez, who invited them to Colombia for what has been dubbed a DIY royal tour.

They also visited the school’s “social and emotional gym” which teaches students mental and physical exercises to balance their mental health and personal wellbeing.

The students demonstrated for the couple their personal meditation techniques.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from the working monarchy in 2020 and no longer travel at the request of the UK Government on official overseas royal visits.