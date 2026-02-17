Topshop makes high-street return after 5 years: 5 iconic items everyone owned

Five years on from the end of Topshop as we know it, the former high-street giant is returning to physical locations from today (17 February), marking the next chapter in its journey back to the glory days.

That's right, it's time to blow dust off your leather jacket and studded pumps once more.

Topshop became known as the North Star of every 2010s teenager, all of whom lusted after Kate Moss' collaborations and spent what little pocket money they had collecting some of its most iconic pieces in every colour - from its drainpipe-esque Joni jeans, to wedges so high we'd risk an ankle stepping out in them today.

John Lewis

It was more than just a fashion brand, it was a lifestyle.

"Meet me outside big Topshop", was a mainstay for anyone headed to London's Oxford Street (which has since rebranded as an IKEA), as the beats of the in-store DJ called us inside.

Now, it'll be available in 32 John Lewis stores across the UK (having spent recent years tucked away in the corner of ASOS' website), with Topman having seven concessions of its own.

As we celebrate its comeback marking the impending nostalgic revival of the indie sleaze era, we're taking a look back at some of Topshop and Topman's most iconic moments from the vault...

Ivy Park

Ivy Park

A collaboration between Topshop and Beyoncé, Ivy Park's hotly-anticipated launch in 2016 proved so popular that it actually caused the website to crash entirely. It crafted the blueprint for athleisure becoming chic, with its loud logos and, of course, the singer herself as an ambassador.

Joni Jeans

The original super-skinny jean Joni was introduced during prime time for indie bands (and wannabe groupies) who craved circulation-cutting denim. The high-waisted, stretch fabric came in a plethora of denim shades, meaning you could wear them on any and every occasion. Surprisingly, it's one of the few Topshop staples that has remained on sale during its online transition in recent years.

US flag...everything

Beyoncé

Remember when the USA was the ultimate status symbol? 2013 marked its prime: Obama was still in office, the Harlem Shake was rife on social media, and Topshop became an homage to All-American culture. Notable mentions go to the stars-and-stripes leggings as well as the sell-out denim shorts that ended up being worn by the likes of Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner.

Rihanna t-shirts

Topman/Getty

Seasons come and go, but it's unlikely we'll ever see a high-street item that has as much cultural impact 15 years on as this Topman t-shirt depicting Rihanna's Loud album cover, released in 2010. Bonus points if it was paired with chinos.

Topman baseball t-shirts

Topman

Whatever your definition of quiet luxury is, these relics can be considered the complete opposite. Found in festival fields, at house parties, or lingering somewhere around the local park, you were never too far away from an offensive shade on neon, paired with another offensive shade of neon. Chef's kiss.





Why not read...