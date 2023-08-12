How to help the victims of the Maui wildfires

Wildfires have killed dozens of people on Hawaii’s island of Maui, and have virtually destroyed the historic town of Lahaina.

Officials say the death toll is expected to rise further, as multiple fires still burn on the island as search and rescue teams make their way through the affected areas.

“You can't imagine, even from the pictures. Everything is gone. There's nothing left,” local resident and business owner JD Hessemer said.

“Lahaina needs the world's help,” he said. “It’s an amazing community.”

Thousands more citizens have been displaced, after multiple neighbourhoods were burned by fires fueled by heavy winds blowing from Hurricane Dora.

Some Hawaii residents even had to take refuge in the ocean to avoid the flames. As of 10 August, at least 36 people have died and 11,000 have been evacuated as a result of the wildfires.

President Joe Biden has made central government funding available to help the recovery effort, by declaring it a federal disaster.

People all over the internet have expressed sympathy and horror at the damage wrought by the fires, but sometimes it is difficult to know the best places to donate if you want to help. Here are some suggestions.

The American Red Cross

Disaster workers in Maui from the American Red Cross are “working around the clock to help those affected” the group says.

To donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Hawai'i Community Foundation

Within hours of launching its appeal, the Hawai'i Community Foundation had already raised $1m to help fire victims – but even conservative estimates suggest that is just a tiny fraction of what will be needed to help the region recover.

The foundation is accepting donations through its Maui Strong Fund. To donate, visit the fund’s website.

Maui United Way

Founded in 1945, Maui United Way focuses on education, income and health in the area, and has now set up a Fire and Disaster Relief Donations page, all of which are processed online.

Maui Food Bank

Maui Food Bank makes “safe and nutritious food” available to anyone in Maui County at risk of going hungry, the organisation says.

It also donates food to disaster relief efforts. “With every $1 donated, the Maui Food Bank can provide four meals to the hungry living in our island community,” the food bank pledges. To donate, visit its website.

