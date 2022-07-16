The Met Office issuing its first ever red warning for extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday has rightfully worried many of us, as there are fears temperatures could reach a new high of 40C.
Urgent and important questions are being asked, such as how we address the climate crisis, and protect ourselves in such searing conditions. Though for one cinema chain, they’re asking a different question entirely…
Won’t somebody please think of the redheads?!
In a promotion called ‘SPF for Redheads’ – with the SPF standing for ‘Sun Protecting Flicks’, of course – Showcase Cinemas are offering free tickets for gingers to see a film away from the unbearable heat forecast early next week.
A description on the company’s website reads: “Experts say the UK is soon to witness its hottest EVER days on record and since redheads are often more vulnerable than most to the sun’s rays, we’re giving them shelter from the sun inside our fully air-conditioned cinema screens to catch the latest blockbusters for no cost at all!”
Films currently screening include Thor: Love and Thunder, Minions 2: The Rise of Gru, Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Some have relished the opportunity for a freebie, or considered potential disguises or tactics to enjoy the offer:
\u201cI have waited 40 years to get this level of respect. @showcasememes here I come!\u201d— Martin Booth (@Martin Booth) 1657963990
\u201cIf you see a guy who looks like this taking advantage of this offer at Showcase Avonmeads on Monday, make sure you tell the staff it\u2019s my natural hair colour \ud83d\ude09\u201d— Showcase Avonmemes (@Showcase Avonmemes) 1657925498
While others weren’t so convinced by the marketing campaign:
\u201c@ShowcaseCinemas Not sure whether to be offended or amused by this. Do you offer free tickets to people with other skin/hair colour on the coldest day of the year too? I've died my hair anyway, so would I have to drop my strides to get in?\u201d— Showcase Cinemas UK (@Showcase Cinemas UK) 1657894704
\u201c@ShowcaseCinemas So will you be doing free cinema entry for those with darker skin in the colder months then? Or is that not allowed? Unbelievable \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Showcase Cinemas UK (@Showcase Cinemas UK) 1657894704
\u201c@ShowcaseCinemas Appreciate the intent but not sure this is hitting the right chord. Spent years being bullied for having red hair and told I shouldn't be out in daylight. Is this promo sending the right message?\u201d— Showcase Cinemas UK (@Showcase Cinemas UK) 1657894704
\u201c@ShowcaseCinemas Is this indirect racial discrimination given the much lower probability of non white people being redheads?\u201d— Showcase Cinemas UK (@Showcase Cinemas UK) 1657894704
The Met Office’s red warning was issued on Friday, in an update which said there is a 50 per cent chance temperatures of 40C will be recorded, breaking the current record high of 38.7C from July 2019.
The weather agency’s chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.
“This level of heat can have adverse health effects.”
Elsewhere, the UK’s Health Security Agency – a body which replaced Public Health England last year – has issued a Level 4 heat-health alert, meaning the heatwave is so severe or prolonged that its effects “extend outside the health and social care system”.
“At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups,” the warning reads.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.