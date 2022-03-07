Holly Willoughby was left in tears during This Morning as she watched a heartbreaking video from Ukraine.

The 41-year-old was overcome with emotion after footage of a little girl singing in a Kyiv bomb shelter was aired on the show. The little girl, whose name is Amelia, was recorded singing to Let it Go from Disney's Frozen as she tried to lift everyone's spirit amid the grueling Ukraine-Russia war.

"Despite the ongoing war, the resilience and morale amongst Ukrainian people remains extraordinarily high. We have seen many acts over the weekend, a newlywed military couple were pictured getting married on the Ukrainian front lines," Willoughby said before showing the clip.

"Love finds a way, you wonder what their married life is going to look like, many of us are optimistic when we say those vows. You sort of look at them there, and you think what life are they going into together."

Watching the video of the child, Willoughby said: "Such innocence, isn't it."

Gyles Brandreth jumped in to add, "We're seeing the worst and the best of humanity in this crisis aren't we?" while Camilla Tominey noted: "I hadn't seen that before actually. She's the age of my youngest daughter. It's awful."

Willoughby continued, "It's horrible, it's horrible...We'll be back after this break."

Speaking to ITV News host Mary Nightingale, Willoughby later shared the difficulty of reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We all just fell to pieces there," she explained.

