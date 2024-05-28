The house from Home Alone is up for sale

The house from the classic Christmas film Home Alone has gone up for sale and it is the stuff of dreams.

1990 comedy Home Alone has earned itself legendary status in the Christmas film category, as the movie follows a young Kevin McCallister who is accidentally left at home in his family’s huge suburban Chicago house at Christmas.

Now, the very house used in the film is up for sale and has undergone a huge renovation bringing it into 2024 with a basketball court and cinema room.

The mansion is located in Winnetka, Illinois and is comprised of five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It has been placed on the market at $5.25m (£4.1m).

According to American estate agents, Zillow, it is the first time the home has been available to purchase since 2012, having undergone extensive renovation.

In images shared on the estate agent page, the home has been upgraded with a neutral white and grey interior and appears to have a poker room, a half-sized basketball court and large conservatory.

The site describes the home as “a rare opportunity to own one of the most iconic movie residences in American pop culture”.

Even the “unforgettable entry staircase” down which a ten-year old McCallister rode on a sled has had a glow up.

The sale of the stately brick Georgian mansion comes after fans were given the opportunity to stay in the house for one night as an Airbnb exclusive in 2021.

